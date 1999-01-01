Lexter creates sound concept for new shopping mall in Helsinki

Shopping mall Easton Helsinki opened its doors in October 2017. The sound concept was created based on the building itself, its interiors and customer movement. ”The sound experience has several functions such as strengthening Easton Helsinki’s brand, creating an atmosphere and creating space in the building,” says Margareta Andersson, sound-architect at sound design company Lexter. “Additionally, the sound is used to connect the different floors in the mall.”

The building’s challenges have also created opportunities. The glass walls by the main entrance escalators are a case in point. The walls are used to carry the sound in an audio design known as ’Singing Lights’. Directional speakers, known as sound showers, are also used in the mall’s Image wall located in the centre of the building.

Lexter has also produced audio-branded playlists for Easton Helsinki’s general areas, where the intensity and feeling of the audio varies depending on where in the building and the time of day. Throughout the year, Lexter has been working closely with the property owner Kesko and different groups in the project such as the design agency Kuudes who created the mall’s brand strategy as well as its visual, digital and commercial profile.

www.lexter.se