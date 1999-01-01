Lawo launches Online Academy for mc² console trainings

Lawo supplements its Lawo Academy training programs with a new online product training opportunity. The new Lawo Online Academy provides in its first course a free mc² Audio Console Tutorial. “In this video-based tutorial, new users can learn how to operate a Lawo mc²56 console. And as the workflows of all Lawo mc² consoles are very similar, this course will also help operators to work with any mc²36, mc²66 or mc²96 console”, says Christian Struck, Senior Product Manager Audio Production at Lawo.

The course is structured into six chapters, the complete course takes about 3-4 hours. Participants can interrupt their lessons at any time and continue at a later stage. To enhance the learning experience, every chapter is followed by a short test. At the end of the mc² Audio Console Tutorial, participants can pass an exam and get a certificate. Interested audio professionals can access the Lawo Online Academy via http://bit.ly/LOAmc256 or via the Lawo homepage.

www.lawo.com