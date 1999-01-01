Laver Cup lit by Robe





Robe BMFL moving lights - a mix of 108 x BMFL Spots, WashBeams and Wash XFs, plus 80 x Spiider LED wash beams - were chosen to light the first Laver Cup international tennis tournament. The Laver Cup is a new indoor hard court men’s tennis competition staged for the first time in Prague’s O2 Arena, with the action broadcast worldwide on TV.

The BMFLs were the primary lightsources for the main show court. The full lighting production was designed by Smart Productions, providing a team of 28 riggers and lighting technicians on site led by Smart’s Josef “Pepa” Zenisek who was also the event’s overall technical director for the Local Organising Committee (LOC) and the host broadcaster.

A total of 10 trusses were installed into the O2’s roof and utilised for lighting positions, with the main court lighting units positioned on two 40 metre and two 16 metre trusses rigged individually but in a box configuration directly above the court area. The eighty Spiiders were used for lighting the audience grandstands surrounding the tennis court, distributed along a series of shorter trusses flown slightly lower around the arena.

Smart’s lighting programmer Ondrej Burian had added 14 more Spiiders to the initial plot which were rigged on the venue’ s roof catwalks and used to illuminate its roof structure. Toby Harding, from video and production design specialist Offset Dice who was the event’s lighting director, and Ondrej Burian worked together both programming and operating using two networked GrandMA2 consoles on site.

The lighting equipment was sourced from a number of different rental companies, with German based Niclen being the primary supplier. For the PA they utilised the house racks-and-stacks with Mediatec brining in consoles and control, and video was also provided by Mediatec.

www.robe.cz