IPS premiered Prolyte’s Polygon XII roof at Showman’s Show





With the introduction of the Polygon XII Roof System, Prolyte added a new type to its portfolio of roof types. Based on H40V truss, the Polygon XII roof system offers a multi-functional solution. The straight truss lengths convert into a curved “tunnel” type roof with the addition of special corner sections.

Side stage areas and the cantilever construction are integrated in the design. The back wall is based on standard kedar profile and can be removed, may weather circumstances ask for it. The complete roof structure is based on a metric system and fully compatible with a Layher sub-structure and integrated Layher adapters.

The Polygon roof systems comes in four different sizes. IPS showcased the 18 m version at the Showman’s Show in October 2017. After an initial test build in early June this year, IPS has used this roof on several projects, like the Tom Jones concert at Holkham Hall.

(Photos: IPS/Chameleon)

www.prolyte.com