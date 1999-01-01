IALD and LightingEurope put on joint event in European Parliament

In October 2017, the International Association of Lighting Designers (IALD) and LightingEurope stressed the importance of lighting and wellbeing in buildings with a joint event in the European Parliament hosted by MEP Peter Liese. A panel of EU policy makers, industry representatives and lighting designers gathered to discuss the importance of working and living in a healthy environment and how lighting can contribute to healthy buildings.

The European Parliament Committee for Industry, Energy and Research (ITRE) voted on the Energy Performance of the Buildings Directive (EPBD) review report. ITRE Committee, with this vote, expressed the need to take into account not only energy savings but also well-being of the people in this legislative review.

Discussing the EPBD review and the future of EU regulation on lighting, Kevan Shaw, Professional member and Director-at-Large of the IALD, stated, “We need to look at actual energy used not product efficiency or power density of lighting to create meaningful energy savings in the real world. The Lighting energy numeric indicator (LENI) provides the best metric to quantify system efficiency. Extreme care is required not to overregulate, the speed of EU policy measures must follow rate of technological advance.“

Ourania Georgoutsakou, Secretary General of LightingEurope, pointed out that “EPBD will create an opportunity to boost investments in better performing buildings by including good quality lighting. The focus must be on energy efficiency and on benefits for people. Human Centric Lighting will play an important role to realize healthy buildings and thus to shorten pay-back time.“

