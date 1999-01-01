Enter Shikari on Slam Dunk tour with Ayrton’s MagicBurst and MagicPanel





UK’s 2017 Slam Dunk Festival tour was headlined by Enter Shikari. Slam Dunk is an alternative music festival that tours the UK cities of Leeds and Birmingham and the town of Hatfield, preceded by warm up shows at The Dublin Academy and Belfast Limelight, and with Enter Shikari adding a further headline date in Barrowlands.

Lighting designer Steve Bewley used Ayrton’s MagicBurst LED graphic strobe fixtures and MagicPanel-602 units. “For this show we designed four rotating towers which we wrapped in haphazardly-arranged LED strips, and used these to flank the drummer by deploying two towers either side of him,” he explains.

“We then rigged three MagicBurst units vertically inside each tower towards the rear which, concealed within the towers, we used to shoot huge blasts of light out between the LED strips. The wilder the strobing is, the better Enter Shikari like it - so we had two or three different types of strobe for these shows which enabled us to change it about for the audience.”

Bewley used MagicBurst’s range of inbuild effects as well as the strobe to create fast paced graphics, at times synching the MagicBurst with the effects on the MagicPanel-602 fixtures. Thirty-six MagicPanel-602 units were rigged behind the towers and the band to create Bewley’s favourite linear effect, and were positioned on mid and back trusses overhead, and evenly spaced along trusses that followed the line of the dome style proscenium. The house rig for the Slam Dunk festival was supplied by ZigZag and the touring rig by LCR.

(Photos: Tom Pullen)

www.ayrton.eu