DAS Audio sound system installed at Daily’s Place

Located in Downtown Jacksonville, Florida, Daily’s Place is a multipurpose outdoor amphitheater connected to the south end of EverBank Field football stadium, and shares space with a "flex field" indoor practice facility for the Jacksonville Jaguars. This year, loudspeakers from the Artec-300 series and HQ series product groups of Valencia, Spain-based DAS Audio were placed into service.

Florida Sound Engineering Co, Inc., also of Jacksonville, FL, was contracted to install the new sound reinforcement system at Daily’s Place. “We used a combination of 24 DAS Artec 315.96 2-way, passive enclosures along with HQ-218CX high power sub bass enclosures,” explains Neil Cooper, Senior Project Manager, who handles system design and engineering, sales, project management, and serves as a technician for Florida Sound Engineering.

“The Artec loudspeakers are spaced evenly throughout the area and are mounted to the facility’s structural supports at a height of about 80 feet. Similarly, the HQ series subwoofers are evenly spread out around the area and mounted up high as well. For the actual loudspeaker positioning, we had custom mounting brackets made to affix the loudspeakers to the main roof support beams of the flex field facility.”

