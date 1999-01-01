Colour Sound delivers lighting and video equipment for Above & Beyond





Colour Sound Experiment delivered lighting and video equipment for Neil Marsh’s show design for Above & Beyond at London’s O2 Arena. Marsh took the base elements of the design for this show from their AGBT250 show at the Gorge Amphitheatre, near Seattle in Washington State.

As with all Above & Beyond live shows, he collaborated closely with the band’s Paavo Siljamäki on developing the stage presentation as well as with video designer and content producer Dylan Byrne from Bog Standard.

A single 15 metre wide by 6 metre high wide screen made-up from Colour Sound’s BT-7 LED product formed the backdrop, and this ran in conjunction with two side screens of the same LED, each measuring 8 metres by 3 metres high, also in landscape format. At times all three had one large single image playing out across all three surfaces and other times they showed individual content.

The trussing structure featured three cross stage trusses, two running down each side of stage, with three separate ‘blinder’ trusses, which were slightly angled, each rigged with 24 x 2-lites and flown high up in the O2. The 2-lite Mole count was bumped up to 96 with a string of another 24 fixtures running upstage across the deck.

For key lighting Marsh added two small trusses, one flown slightly stage right and upstage of the band, rigged with three Robe Spiider LED wash beams which provided some back-lighting effects. Another small truss was in the corresponding stage left/downstage position, also with three Spiiders providing front key light.

In Seattle multiple VariLite 6Ks were on the rig, and these were replaced at the O2 by 47 of Colour Sound’s LightSky AquaBeams which have a 440 W short-arc lightsource. The fixtures were dotted around the over-stage trusses and on the floor. There was a semi-circle of AquaBeams on the downstage edge of the stage and more on a circular truss out in the arena, where they could become a kinetic roof effect.

Twenty Robe BMFL Spots were deployed on the back and side trusses. They blended with 28 more Spiiders which were also rigged on the trusses and the floor (in addition to the six front and back key lights). At the back Marsh created a wall of 15 x Portman P1s which produced some pixel-pattern looks. Some of these were rigged on Manfrotto stands on the floor below the screen with others on drop bars off their own truss tucked in above the screen. They were pixel mapped via his ChamSys MQ500 console.

On top of this there were 30 x strobes and 24 x Showtec Sunstrips, the latter cladding the front of the DJ booth. Colour Sound also supplied 60 Kgs of confetti and CO2 canons which were fired into the crowd at the end of the show. The video was co-ordinated and run completely independently by Dave Kyle, also stationed at FOH alongside Neil Marsh, utilising a Barco S3 processer/switcher which dealt with all in the inputs and outputting these to screen. Three robo-cams from Colour Sound were assigned one each to the three performers.

Colour Sound’s crew was chiefed by Sam Campbell, who was joined by Karl Lawton, Fergus Nobile, Jason Tuffin, Tom White, Mel Cornish, Stu Barr, Rosie Haigh and Sarah Payne with Jani Fodor tech’ing the video. ER Productions supplied six 20 Watt RGB lasers, and Adlib delivered the audio with a K1 system.

(Photos: Lindsay Cave)

