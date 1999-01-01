Brantley Gilbert on tour with Claypaky lighting fixtures





For Brantley Gilbert’s arena tour in North America this year, Nathan Alves and Howard Jones co-designed the show, which featured Claypaky Scenius, Mythos 2, Sharpy and Stormy Strobe fixtures. Jones’ company, Nashville-based DCR, supplied all of the show’s equipment; it has provided gear for Gilbert since before his first record deal.

“In the past tours used truss structure to define a shape, like the motorcycle motif for last year’s tour,” Alves explains. “This time we used digital scenery with videowalls front and center.” The stage featured five LED video surfaces. A 20 x 20-foot LED was at center with 15 x 20-foot LEDs flanking them. Two letterboxes, measuring 20 x 6 feet each, were on the floor bookending the drums.

The lighting rig was the largest Gilbert has had, Alves notes. Its complement of Claypaky fixtures consists of 36 Mythos 2, 34 Scenius, eight Sharpys and 14 Stormy Strobes. The Mythos 2 fixtures separated the LED screens and were placed downstage as effects and back lights. Although a large portion of DCR’s inventory of Scenius and Mythos 2 was devoted to the tour, Jones reports that the fixtures have “been very busy” with “significant rentals” between tour legs.

Thirty-four Scenius served as side and back lights. Eight Sharpys were positioned on the floor as effects fixtures. The Stormy Strobes were placed at the end of every piece of overhead truss. The tour was operated by Jack Bowers and supported by Greg Shipley, crew chief and programmer.

www.claypaky.it