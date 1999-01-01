Barry Grint installs ATC P2 Pro at Alchemy Mastering

Mastering engineer Barry “Bazza” Grint has acquired one of ATC’s P2 Pro Dual Mono Power Amplifiers to enhance the monitoring system in his room at Alchemy Mastering. “The choice of equipment is a very personal thing,” he says. “I was very happy with my monitor speakers, but they seemed to lack bass extension; Matt Colton has active ATC SCM150 ASL Pros in his room, so I thought that an ATC amp might give me more bass.”

“The difference wasn’t subtle with the P2 Pro”, Grint explains. “I called Ben Lilly, Technical Sales Manager at ATC, and told him he couldn’t have the demo unit back until he had sent me the one I bought.”

Beneficiaries of this latest acquisition already encompasses a list of current and established artists alike, as Grint reveals: “Remastering Jeff Wayne’s War Of The Worlds, The Stranglers, Declan McKenna, Tom Odell, Sean Paul, Roger Waters; vinyl mastering for All Tvvins, Gorillaz, Laura Mvula, Little Mix, Radiohead, Rag’n’Bone Man, The Libertines, and The Rolling Stones, among others.”

