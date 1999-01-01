Ambersphere, Chauvet and White Light sponsor ALD insight events

The Association of Lighting Designers (ALD) presents its members with a programme of events and insight tours throughout the year. Each event, which is a valued benefit of membership, provides an opportunity to get behind the lighting and technical aspects of a West End show or UK venue. Members meet lighting designers or programmers who impart their observations and knowledge.

A recent event took place at the Arts Theatre, courtesy of Chauvet and White Light, suppliers of the event’s lighting. ALD Members were invited to see the rock musical ‘The Toxic Avenger’ and to hear from the show's Lighting Designer, Nic Farman, and Programmer/Production Electrician, Clancy Flynn.

Over the summer, events have included an evening with Ambersphere at London’s National Theatre, alongside insight tours to the West End’s rock musical ‘Bat Out of Hell’, ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ at London’s Regent’s Park Open Air theatre, and to ‘42nd Street’ at the Drury Lane theatre.

