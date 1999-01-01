Aarhus Musikhuset chooses Robe Spiiders





Musikhuset Aarhus - also known as Aarhus Concert Hall - in Aarhus, Denmark, has purchased 78 Robe Spiider LED wash beam fixtures. These are primarily designated for use in their main hall. Musikhuset features five principal auditoriums - a 1600 capacity Stor Sal (Main Hall); the 1200 seater Symfonisk Sal (Symphonic Hall); the Lille Sal (Small Hall) with capacity of 300, the Rytmisk Sal (Rhythmic Hall), a flexible space that can accommodate 500 seated or 1000 standing, and where most of the rock and electronic music shows are staged. The Kammermusiksalen hosts chamber music recitals.

The Spiiders, delivered by Danish distributor Light Partner, are the first Robe fixtures in the house. One of the first events on which the Spiiders were used was the three day multi-venue Spot Festival which featured Danish and Nordic music. On this occasion the fixtures were split up and used simultaneously in different venues.

(Photos: Anders Hede)

www.robe.cz