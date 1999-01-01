ZerOS RigSync wins PLASA Innovation Award

Eaton’s Zero 88 lighting control brand won a PLASA (Professional Lighting & Sound Association) 2017 ‘Award for Innovation’ for the ‘RigSync’ feature, a feature available with the latest version of its ZerOS console software.

This is the second PLASA Innovation Award that Cwmbran, Wales based Zero 88 has won in two years, adding to 2015’s recognition of the new FLX lighting console. The Award was presented at the end of the second day of the 2017 PLASA trade show at Olympia in London.

The judges commented, “RigSync opens up lighting creativity opportunities for non-technical people in an entry-level environment”. The PLASA Awards for Innovation aim to recognize and reward new product ideas, and are independently judged by a task-force of industry specialists.

Photo shows Zero 88 team at PLASA 2017, left to right: David Catterall (General Manager), Tyler Hopkins (International Sales), Jon Hole (Product Manager, Entertainment), Edward Smith (Product Support) and Mandy Bullock-Williams (Sales Executive, Lighting Systems).

