VR Days Europe a springboard for XR at ISE

The VR Days Europe festival, which took place in Amsterdam on 25-27 October, explored the latest Virtual, Augmented and Mixed Reality content, technology and production techniques being used in entertainment and enterprise businesses - including those closely aligned with AV.

Integrated Systems Events, producers of the Integrated Systems Europe, worked closely with VR Days Europe on the production of this year’s festival. ISE’s involvement in VR Days Europe is a precursor to the exhibition organiser’s commitment to develop ‘XR’ content and features at ISE 2018.

VR Days Europe featured a wide range of events in two Amsterdam locations. The DeLaMar Theatre hosted a one-day conference while the remainder of the festival took place in the Kromhouthal in the north east of the city. In total over 1,700 attendees attended a diverse range of seminars, workshops, start-up presentations, tutorials, keynotes, expert tracks, cinema showcases, an awards ceremony and numerous networking opportunities.

Mike Blackman, Integrated Systems Events Managing Director commented: “We saw over 600 attendees at the one-day conference and representatives from 47 countries at the festival. Equally as positive was the 42% increase in exhibitors to over 100.”

ISE 2018 will feature a range of exhibition and conference features dedicated to showcasing the latest in Augmented, Virtual and Mixed Reality (XR) products and solutions. A new 500 sqm XR Technology Zone has been located in the Park Foyer, at the rear of Hall 8 in the RAI Amsterdam. The centrepiece of the XR Technology Zone will be provided by Holovis. An XR Hub will also be placed at the rear of the Park Foyer and will host a range of XR workshops and presentations throughout the show.

ISE 2018 will also see the launch of the XR Summit on 6 February. This one-day, B2B strategy conference will explore the latest in Virtual, Augmented and Mixed Reality technologies and business strategies. It will be chaired by VR Days Festival Director Benjamin de Wit.

www.iseurope.org