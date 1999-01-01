Venuetech new Elation distributor for Middle East

Elation Professional announces that Venutech Audiovisual & Lighting Systems has been appointed the exclusive distributor for Elation Professional products in the Middle East. Venuetech has been a provider of professional products and services to the entertainment industry in the Middle East since 2003. Headed by Nour Assafiri, Venuetech’s team of industry professionals is focused on all aspects of the audio, video and lighting market, from sales to technical support.

Venuetech has just wrapped up a successful Prolight + Sound Middle East show at the Dubai International Convention Center, where they represented Elation products for the first time. Supporting the Venuetech team at their stand was Elation Sales and Marketing Director, Eric Loader, as well as Elation Key Account Manager, Frederik Afif.

www.elationlighting.com

www.venuetech.ae