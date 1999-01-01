Tube UK supplies sound system for Manchester Diwali 2017





Audio specialist Tube UK supplied a sound system for “A Blessing”, a public performance produced by outdoor arts experts Walk the Plank as part of Manchester’s Dashehra Diwali Mela 2017 celebrations, staged in and around Albert Square in the City Centre.

The show - complete with audio, lighting and choreographed pyro - was narrated by Rama, the seventh avatar of the Hindu god Vishnu. The story was structured and directed by Walk the Plank’s Nick Clarke with words and scripting by Louise Wallwein, with Tube’s Adam Taylor designing the sound.

Tube positioned two ground stacks of D&B V-Series PA speakers either side of the Buffalo stage on the Town Hall side of the site, which in addition to amplifying his mic also served as the main show PA for all the crescendos and big moments.

Either side of the Tiger stage was a stack of D&B Y-Series speakers that ensured the Tiger’s microphone and sounds - like roaring - and other content could be amplified and heard. The mics chosen were Sennheiser 5212s fitted with DPA 4066 capsules.

A QLab system was utilised for all the playback audio, sound effects and music tracks plus the narration, running via Dante into a Yamaha QL5 console on which Adam Taylor mixed the show. He was joined by Jamie Taylor-Sharman as systems engineer, who fine-tuned the system.

(Photos: John Redfern)

www.tubeuk.com