‘Take Me Out Mzanzi’ lit by Robe





The latest series of ‘Take Me Out Mzanzi’ - aired on M-Net’s Mzanzi Magic network in South Africa market - was recorded over six weeks at Sasani Studios in Johannesburg, featuring a lighting scheme designed by Rob Grobler, with equipment supplied by rental specialist Gearhouse South Africa.

Produced by Rapid Blue, the show has a style book and a specific look that has to be followed, explains Grobler, who chose over 130 Robe fixtures to assist him in achieving this task on the lighting side.

The lighting plot featured Robe’s DL range of LED moving lights, with 12 x DLS Profiles, 24 x DLX Spots and 24 x DLF Washes. These were joined by 14 x ColorSpot 700E ATs, 36 x LEDForce LED PARs and 24 x CityScape 48s.

The set was designed by Michael Gill and built for the show by Sets Drapes Screens (SDS), from the Gearhouse Group of Companies, following the guidelines of UK broadcaster ITV (Independent Television).

The fixtures were positioned all over the trussing. The 20 x DLX Spot and 10 x DLS Profile units lighting the panel members either individually or as a group - depending on the state at the time - were grouped close together (so much so that they had to be individually powered up to avoid bumping into one another). Rob Grobler used a GrandMA2 console for control.

(Photos: Duncan Riley)

