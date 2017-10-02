News:

Kindermann hat sein Vertriebsteam verstärkt: Silvia Raack trat zum 2. Oktober 2017 ihre neue Stelle als Gebietsverkäuferin in Ostdeutschland an. Dort ist sie für die Betreuung der Fachhändler zuständig und leistet Unterstützung bei Ausschreibungen und Projekten. Zuvor war Raack sieben Jahre als Key Account Managerin Bürotechnik bei der Manig & Palme GmbH tätig.

 

