Robert Juliat followspots used at Cap Roig Festival





Robert Juliat added some French flavour to the Spanish music festival at Cap Roig, Girona this summer. Produced by Clipper’s Live, Cap Roig Festival is a summer music festival that takes place in a natural setting overlooking the Mediterranean. Local rental company ABS Entertainment Service supplied two Robert Juliat Merlin 2500 W and two Robert Juliat Aramis 2500 W followspots as front of house support for the duration of the two-week event.

The festival originated in 1927 when it began as an art and architectural and music show. This, the 6th edition of the festival in its present form, ran from 7th July to 22nd August 2017 in a site spread over 17 hectares of gardens, complete with castle. The line-up of singers and bands included Anastacia, Passenger, Silvia Pérez Cruz, Norah Jones, Wilco, Woody Allen, Els Amics de les Arts and The Pretenders.

(Photos: Iker Gartzia)

www.robertjuliat.com