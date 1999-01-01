Aktuelle News & Schlagzeilen
Robert Juliat announces new partner for Chile
Robert Juliat and VGL have entered into a new agreement for VGL to become the official partner for the distribution of all Robert Juliat products in Chile. Founded in 1992, VGL is a distributor of entertainment lighting equipment used in the concert touring, theatrical and architectural industries in Chile.
