Robe supports The Stage Debut Awards

Robe lined up on the red carpet to welcome guests at the inaugural The Stage Debut Awards in central London, organised by The Stage. The awards were instigated to recognise the best breakthrough actors and rising star creatives in theatre, with Robe sponsoring the award for ‘Best Designer’ which was won by Rosie Elnile for her set for ’The Convert’, staged at The Gate Theatre.

The nine 2017 winners - eight judged by a panel of experts and one selected by public vote - received their awards in a ceremony at 8 Northumberland Avenue in central London, with Robe’s theatre project specialist Dave Whitehouse handing over the Best Designer award to Rosie Elnile.

The other nominations for the ‘Best Designer’ category were Joshua Gadsby for Dreamplay at the Vaults, London; Simon Spencer for The Tempest at the Royal Shakespeare Company, Stratford-upon-Avon; and Jessica Staton for Extra Yarn at the Orange Tree Theatre, London.

Photo shows (L-R) Robe UK’s Dave Whitehouse, winner of the Best Designer Award Rosie Elnile and Caro Newling from Neal Street Productions. (Photo by Alex Brenner)

