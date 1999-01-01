Robe Deutschland HQ inaugurated

Robe Deutschland officially celebrated the opening of its new HQ in Ismaning near Munich in an event which also showcased Robe’s new MegaPointe moving light to assembled guests and media. The event enabled guests to tour the new office, warehouse and Light Lab facilities, then experience a lightshow designed, programmed and operated by top Swiss LD Ronald Huber, illustrating the features and functionality of the new MegaPointe, together with other versatile fixtures from Robe’s current ranges.

The show was staged in a nearby venue hired to ensure there was enough space to feature the MegaPointe. The lightshow was enjoyed by many individuals - lighting/visual designers and other creatives, programmers, technicians - and those from a diversity of organisations - venues, TV studios, theatres, rental companies - most of whom stayed for several hours and enjoyed the networking and environment. Guests could also see products close-up and engage in a number of full demonstrations including the DL Series, the Viva CMY and the RoboSpot series of follow-spotting products.

(Photos: Michael Herrmann)

www.robe.cz