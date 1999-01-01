Relevant Audio Visual choose Elation fixtures for Global Leadership Summit

With a commitment to develop and mentor leaders worldwide, the Global Leadership Summit is a live HD broadcast that is simulcast to more than 600 satellite locations around the globe. On August 10th and 11th, Relevant Audio Visual (RAV) provided production for a Global Leadership Summit satellite site in Wichita, Kansas, the third largest satellite site in the country, and turned to lighting from Elation Professional.

For the 1400-capacity room at the Century II Convention Center in Wichita, where the event was held, RAV took the stage renderings they received from the Global Leadership Summit and translated them to the space, adding in a lighting package of 22 fully rotational ACL 360 Bar color-changing LED battens; 12 Platinum Beam 5R Extreme moving head beam effects; 12 Platinum Spot 5R Pro color and pattern moving heads; and 12 of Elation’s new Paladin strobe/blinder/wash lights.

This was RAV’s first year working with the Global Leadership Summit. They production managed the two-day leadership training, including design and load in, and used the Elation lighting to create pre-session lighting looks and complementary visuals during the presentations themselves.

“There was rear projection onto the screen, which allowed us to put lighting effects in front of the screen,” says Brandon Deibler, Creative Director and Project Designer at RAV. The visuals included a curtain of lighting effects from ACL 360 Bars that Deibler raked front to back on pipe with some on the floor. The fixtures projected through haze to create an immersive, layered effect that complemented the room.

On deck behind the screen and on the lip of the stage were Platinum Beam 5R Extreme lights used to project narrow beams upwards while Platinum Spot 5R Pro fixtures textured the walls of the venue. The Paladin strobe/blinder/wash lights gave life to the room by reflecting colored light off of the ceiling. RAV also used the Paladins as a dynamic house lighting fixture, forgoing the venue’s fluorescent lights. Control of the lighting system was from a full-size Hog 4 lighting console.

www.elationlighting.com