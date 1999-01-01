Aktuelle News & Schlagzeilen
Olga Sarman
Die EPS Holding GmbH hat Olga Sarman ins Team Group Finance geholt. Die US-Amerikanerin arbeitete nach ihrem BWL-Studium in Köln bei der Deutschen Lufhansa AG im Bereich Controlling. Im Jahr 2000 zog sie nach New York, wo sie als Manager of Finance einer US-Tochtergesellschaft der Lufthansa tätig war.
Danach arbeitete Sarman mehrere Jahre als Controllerin in mittelständischen Privatunternehmen, Start-Ups sowie im Public Accounting in Charlotte, USA. Gemeinsam mit Katharina Wilk zeichnet sie bei der EPS Golding Group Finance nun für die Betreuung der Tochtergesellschaften verantwortlich.
SCHLAGZEILEN
news archiv
suche
FOOTNOTE: Select the news type you require in the red band above; this will enable you to see the current news stories from that section
© 1999 - 2017 Entertainment Technology Press Limited News Stories