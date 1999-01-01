Olga Sarman

Die EPS Holding GmbH hat Olga Sarman ins Team Group Finance geholt. Die US-Amerikanerin arbeitete nach ihrem BWL-Studium in Köln bei der Deutschen Lufhansa AG im Bereich Controlling. Im Jahr 2000 zog sie nach New York, wo sie als Manager of Finance einer US-Tochtergesellschaft der Lufthansa tätig war.

Danach arbeitete Sarman mehrere Jahre als Controllerin in mittelständischen Privatunternehmen, Start-Ups sowie im Public Accounting in Charlotte, USA. Gemeinsam mit Katharina Wilk zeichnet sie bei der EPS Golding Group Finance nun für die Betreuung der Tochtergesellschaften verantwortlich.

