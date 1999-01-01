LMG Touring supplies Elation ACL 360i beam effect lights for Paramore tour





Lighting designer Butch Allen created the visual design for American rock band Paramore’s “Tour Two” U.S. tour using a bevy of Elation Professional’s ACL 360i beam effect lights. Supplied by LMG Touring for the fall leg of the band’s U.S. tour, which wrapped up on October 17th, 72 of the single-beam moving effects formed the aerial lighting focal point throughout the show. The ACL 360i effects lined three concentric truss circles over the band - 12 on the inner, 24 on the middle and 36 on the outer - and were framed by rows of strip lights.

LMG Touring, a full service touring provider that operates offices across the U.S., stocks a wide range of Elation products, including over 200 ACL 360i fixtures, and supplied both the lighting and video package for Paramore. In order to speed load in and load out on the tour, LMG had the ACL fixtures mounted on custom pipe brackets, in groups, to easily go on and off of the circle trusses.

(Photos: Craig Mitchell/LMG Touring)

www.elationlighting.com