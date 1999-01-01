Kryštof anniversary shows lit by Robe fixtures





Czech pop rock band Kryštof celebrated their 25 year anniversary with a sold out arena tour and a two night concert at the Stadion Evžena Rošického in Prague, where they played two shows to over 70,000 fans. Full production - including around 100 Robe moving lights - for the tour and the stadium shows was supplied by ZL Production who have a long association with Kryštof. The band’s lighting designer Jiří Rouček is also a long serving crew member, and since 2010 he has also been working as head of lighting for ZL Production based in Plzen and Prague.

For the stadium shows a substantial amount of LED screen was involved in the stage design - both on and around the stage itself and across the PA wings each side. The strong video presence and the epic wide-stage look, stretching over 60 metres, was originated by Kryštof lead singer Richard Krajčo and film director Karin Babinska who is also his wife. They worked closely with ZL Production’s technical director David Šteiniger, and the resulting stage was the biggest to date built for a Czech band on their home territory.

Jiří Rouček specified 18 x Robe BMFL Spots, 4 x BMFL Blades, 24 x Spiider LED wash beams, 24 x Pointes, 12 x LEDWash 600s and 12 x ColorSpot 700E ATs. Twelve of the 18 x BMFL Spots were positioned upstage on over-stage trusses with another six on the floor behind the band, while the BMFL Blades and ColorWash 700E ATs were all also rigged on the front truss. The ColorWash 700s provided the basic stage washes.

The Spiiders and the Pointes were on six vertical towers each side of the five onstage sections of LED screen, and these provided all the main effects looks. The Spiiders were run in Mode 4 for full pixel mapping potential which created another layer of looks. Rouček utilized several pre-prepared maps to assist the process and the final compositions. He also used two BMFL Spots on FOH towers running in follow spot mode, complete with the LightMaster control kits. The BMFL Blades were positioned on the front trusses for highlighting the individual musicians.

(Photos: ZL Production)

