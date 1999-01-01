Kinesys expands with three new employees

Automation and motion control specialist and manufacturer Kinesys announces three new appointments expanding the team based at the company’s HQ in Hampton, Middlesex, UK. This is a result of a busy year to date, and a surge in business following the launch of a new range of motion control hoists - Apex - in April, plus an expansion of the brand’s worldwide dealer network. The new posts are in three key areas: digital marketing, software development and workshop technical.

Charlie Felicien joins as Digital Marketing & Communications Assistant. He will be working closely with MD Dave Weatherhead and David Bond who heads up Kinesys USA to develop global brand strategies for the entertainment automation manufacturer. Felicien’s work will include creating content - videos, images, graphics, etc. - for marketing campaigns, developing artwork and updating the company’s new interactive website - due for launch later in the year - as well as energising and maximising engagement via social media channels.

Software Application Engineer Alessandro Manicone’s core duties will include coding, and he will also be assisting with some general software support.

Matthew Daglish comes on-board as Workshop Technician, where his key role will be product assembly and testing.

Photo shows (L-R): Alessandro Manicone, Charlie Felicien and Matthew Daglish.

www.kinesys.co.uk