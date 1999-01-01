HSL supports Horse of the Year Show





HSL supplied lighting, trussing and rigging equipment to the two main arenas at the 2017 Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) for event producer and artistic director Nadia Raibin and her company, The Production Team. The brief to HSL included providing theatrical lighting for a number of equestrian-based entertainment and display acts as well as lighting for the main international show-jumping competitions, working hunter and driving classes.

On site, the HSL crew collaborated with event technical director Ben Fox and lighting director and operator Mark Strange. Simon Stuart project managed for HSL. HSL’s team was led by Andy Skirrow and Charlotte Stevens together with Nick Bryan.

In addition to all the standard competition events taking place in the main Genting Area, there were a number of dramatic moments where lighting was used to ramp up the excitement and anticipation, plus displays like Atkinson’s Action Horses which were theatrically lit. These were interspersed with craziness from the Prince Philip Cup Pony Club teams and special moments like the winners laps and awards presentations.

The Genting Arena was a 67 metre long by 30 metre wide space filled with special soft fibre material spread across the arena floor, which hosted all the main competitions over five days of horse-centric sport, fun and entertainment. Mark Strange and Ben Fox, together with Simon Stuart this year, were all involved in specifying the lights for which Stuart specifically recommended the VariLite 4K beam washes.

HSL installed hundreds of metres of pre-rigged trusses which were used for all the lighting positions. A massive effort went into prepping these trusses at HSL, complete with wiring looms that dropped on top in the right places. It was critical that this part of the set-up was completed swiftly, so the arena floor - delivered in a fleet of artics - could be laid immediately afterwards. A four metre diameter circular truss was also installed in the middle of the space, just below the house video scoreboard.

The main moving lights were a combination of Philips VariLite 4K beam washes and Robe BMFL Spots distributed along the length of the trusses, with Philips SL Hydrus 350 hybrids rigged onto the circle truss. The Genting trusses were rigged on double-braked 1 tonne Litec Exe-Rise hoists. Four Robert Juliat Cyrano follow-spots were positioned around the corners of the arena.

Follow spots were used to pick up riders as they entered and exited the ring, and were on hand for the awards presentations, winner laps of honour and some of the display shows. The show was programmed and operated from a ChamSys console with all the dimmer racks and hot racks stored up above in the NEC roof catwalks.

The “Top Spec” Arena 2 was lit with PAR 64s on 6-lamp bars rigged on individual trusses flown in a U shape. A series of 400 W MBI floods were supplied for the collecting ring area. A long truss was hung above the main entranceway, populated with Philips LED Spot 300s projecting Horse of The Year Show custom gobos, combined with SL 350 LED washes providing the event’s signature purple wash. Hazers and smoke machines were used as well. Andy Skirrow and Charlotte Stevens worked with 12 local crew on the in and out.

