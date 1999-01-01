Heythrop Park Resort upgraded by CPL

CPL (Central Presentations Ltd) has completed a technical upgrade - staging, lighting, audio and AV - to the conference theatre at Heythrop Park Resort where the west Midlands based company is also the house onsite technical support provider.

Heythrop Park Resort currently has two hotels, an 18 hole golf course, a health club & spa and conference facilities including a ballroom with capacity for 300-400 guests (in banqueting or theatre style respectively), the Conference Theatre which can hold 400 delegates and the Enstone Room for up to 200.

The latest plans have seen the addition of a marquee which can be configured as a 650 seater banqueting hall or an 800 capacity theatre space which will further expand the available resources to host a diverse selection of conferences and events. Specifications and packages have all been fine-tuned and co-ordinated by Simon Haydon and Richard Burrow from CPL in close collaboration with Heythrop resort director Paul Russell.

A D&B Y8 line array with subs was chosen, powered by the new D&B D20 amps, with an Allen & Heath 24 channel digital console. Also integral to the audio package is a Shure UR4 mic system. The stage itself has been completely renovated. It has new boards and carpet, a new set of steps for access plus a new lectern. There is now a 5 metre wide edgeless projection screen, suspended on discreet steel wires. It is fed by a 20K Panasonic projector. Behind this is a smart grey drape, and on the reverse of the screen, strips of LED tape have been applied to light the drape.

There is also a selection of day-to-day AV and conference kit available on site for the various different clients, and ‘extras’ packages can be arranged for the Theatre, as well as the other conferences spaces including the Enstone Suite, the Ballroom and the Marquee. New lighting fixtures include a number of Arri L7 LED fresnels and ETC Source Four Studio HD profiles. CPL’s team will be providing site-wide technical support and project management at Heythrop.

(Photos: Samuel Thomas)

www.cplav.com