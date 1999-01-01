Ghost Rockers on tour with lighting design by Painting with Light’s Paco Mispelters





The band at the heart of Belgian TV series ‘Ghost Rockers’ - produced by Studio 100 and syndicated throughout Europe - hit the road for a series of gigs around Belgium this autumn, with a lighting design by Belgian design studio Painting with Light’s Paco Mispelters.

One of Mispelters’ starting points was the practical consideration of different sized venues on the tour, so from the outset, the look and the lighting rig had to be scalable. With no set as such, apart from some low stairs and a couple of risers, Mispelters also needed to create additional structural elements, and therefore used 48 active Showtec Sunstrips upstage plus a bit of imaginative programming.

The Sunstrips were rigged in ten continuous and broken columns, and to four vertical trusses at the back. Behind this - far upstage - the band’s scenic logo was rigged and illuminated with its own set of LED PARs. The Pepper’s Ghost effect was created by an area of LED floor on which the ghosted character (from the theatre) appeared, and this image was bounced to the audience via a screen immediately above centre stage, angled at 45 degrees.

The male Pepper’s Ghost character appeared twice, one time as a youngster during the search for his long lost partner - also a virtual character - and once during a sequence when he was physically aged via the projection content. Overhead, four motion controlled trusses provided more contrast in architecture and definition of the performance space.

Mispelters chose Robe Spiider LED wash beams as his primary wash fixtures, with eight Spiiders positioned at the back on the vertical trusses and the other eight on the overheads. He built on these base washes and looks utilising 21 Robe Pointe multi-purpose moving lights, six deployed on the floor in front of the stairs and four more upstage of the risers that assisted the set’s 3D appearance. The other 11 Pointes were on the overhead rig in two layers, a line of seven and a line of four fixtures.

As the main band keys and profiles, Mispelters chose Claypaky Alpha Wash 1500s, three on the front truss and two further upstage, overhead for drums and keyboards. Ten single-cell blinders on the rear towers provided additional accenting, and the trusses were all toned with LED PARs fitted inside. The six Chauvet Geyser vertical-jet smoke machines with inbuilt LEDs were another special - four on the floor and two on the rig, and adjacent to the ones on the floor were four flame jets. All of these were controlled via the GrandMA2 light console.

The rig was completed with some conventionals - fresnels in cold and warm shades of white - as a general stage wash. The lighting kit was supplied by Belgian rental company Phlippo Showlights, and the control, including a Christie Pandora’s Box media server, by Painting with Light. For this production, Paco Mispelters was assisted by design associate Carlo Zaenen, video programmer Katleen Selleslagh and programmer and operator Arjan Grootenhuis, who was out on the road as lighting director with the tour.

(Photos: Frank Lambrechts of Picturesk)

www.paintingwithlight.be