CPL provides video production package for Camper Calling festival





CPL returned to the leafy environs of Ragley Hall in Warwickshire to provide a video production package for the Main Stage at the 2017 Camper Calling festival, a new event staged by Jazz Events, part of the Jazz Publishing Group. Main Stage headliners included Cast, The Lightning Seeds and the Flying Swordfish, and CPL was working for Urban Audio, with a team on site led by Simon Haydon.

Fifty panels of Roe 3.4 mm LED screen was installed onstage, flown off a mid-stage truss and configured as a 4 metre wide by 3.5 high main screen, flanked by two columns left and right which were half a metre wide and 3.5 metres deep.

Visuals were run from a D3 4x4 pro media server. Artists were able to submit their own footage to be played out during their set or if they didn’t have any specific material, they could supply artwork, a logo or visuals to Haydon, who would then produce a video montage that would run ‘live’ during their performance.

Three camera channels were provided for the IMAG mix which was created by Simon Haydon using a Panasonic AV-HS400 PPU. Video was also utilised to ensure that Camper Calling branding was regularly reinforced on the screen.

To maximise interactivity and communication for the festival population, visitors could Tweet a photo of themselves together with the hashtag #campercalling, which was received via a 4G mobile connection on a laptop by Haydon. He edited these as necessary and output to the screens. For the get-in/get-out, Simon Haydon was joined by CPL’s Lee Gruszeckyj and Jack Sykes as crew, and Haydon himself was the show technician.

(Photos: Jazz Events)

