Claypaky K-Eye wins PLASA award
The Claypaky K-Eye HCR has won the 2017 PLASA Award for Innovation. The award is assigned by a jury made up of expert professionals in the field, who analyse the various products. The jury gave the following motivation for the award: “A new approach to accurate colour rendering starting at chip level rather than manipulating existing sources.”
