Carlo Ratti to present ISE Opening Address

Integrated Systems Europe has announced that Carlo Ratti, the leading architect, engineer, inventor, and professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) will present the ISE Opening Address on 5 February 2018. Ratti’s speech will follow shortly after the conclusion of the Smart Building Conference during which Ratti will participate in the one-day conference’s closing roundtable discussion.

At MIT, Ratti directs the Senseable City Lab, a research group that explores how new technologies are changing the way we understand, design and ultimately live in cities. He is also a founding partner of the international design and innovation office Carlo Ratti Associati (CRA). Drawing on Ratti’s research at MIT, CRA merges design and urban planning with digital technologies, so as to contribute to the creation of “an architecture that senses and responds”.

Significant achievements of the office include the masterplan for a creative hub in the City of Guadalajara, the Future Food District at Expo Milano 2015, the renovation of the Agnelli Foundation HQ in Turin and the Digital Water Pavilion at Expo Zaragoza 2008, with the latter named among the ‘Best Inventions of the Year’ by ‘Time’ magazine.

Product design projects range from experimental furniture for Cassina to light installations for Artemide and responsive seating systems with Vitra. Projects from Ratti’s studio have also been exhibited in cultural venues including the Venice Biennale, New York’s MoMA and the Istanbul Design Biennial.

(Photo: Daniele Ratti)

www.iseurope.org