Antycip Simulation delivers VR rooms to automotive supplier Hutchinson

Antycip Simulation has delivered two immersive VR rooms for Hutchinson’s Innovation & Research Centre. In order to develop its prototyping activity, Hutchinson called upon Antycip Simulation to deliver a four-sided immersive CAVE (Cave Automatic Virtual Environment) to allow the manufacturer to work in a virtual environment and manipulate 3D objects.

Equipped with a joystick and 3D glasses, the operator can enter the virtual space due to infrared tracking cameras, walk around a 3D model, move it around and interact with it to study it from all angles.

In response to the brief from Hutchinson, Antycip Simulation recommended and installed four 3-Chip DLP Christie Mirage WU12K-M projectors. Boasting a WUXGA resolution (1920 x 1200 pixels) at 120 Hz, the projectors display virtual images in the CAVE from the back of the screens.

Three projectors are installed behind the front and side screens, while the fourth projector - rigged on a platform - projects on the floor using a mirror precisely angled by Antycip Simulation in order to negate shadowing.

The second room designed by Antycip Simulation within Hutchinson’s HQ is used for 3D demos. It is fitted with a four metre long by two metre high UHD 4K video wall powered by a Christie Mirage 4K25 120 Hz projector (4096 × 2160 pixels).

The glass screen is interactive, allowing users to zoom in and rotate 3D models by touching the surface of the screen. This room is also equipped with infrared tracking cameras detecting the joystick movements when objects are manipulated on the screen. The venue can seat up to 20 people for 3D presentations.

Content-wise, the Christie projectors integrated by Antycip Simulation in the CAVE environment are fed by HP Z Station work stations controlled by a master computer, while CAO-DAO 3D software is used. The 4K Christie projector in the video wall room is coupled with a working station using Nvidia Quadro P6000 cards capable of delivering fluid 3D images.

