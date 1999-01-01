Zero Density Reality technology powers winner of IBC awards

At NAB 2016, a chance meeting between virtual studio company Zero Density and Groupe Média TFO, a public media organisation created by the government of Ontario, Canada, helped the latter win two awards at IBC 2017.

Groupe Média TFO (GMTFO) was recognised in Amsterdam for its excellence in the industry, winning the Innovation Award for Content Creation as well as the Judge’s Prize for its Laboratoire d’univers virtuels (LUV/Virtual World Laboratory), which is powered by Zero Density’s Reality technology.

A meeting between Zero Density and TFO in Las Vegas resulted in Zero Density being asked to bring its Reality virtual studio and Augmented Reality Platform - which builds on Unreal Engine and transforms it for the requirements of broadcast - to Canada for comparative tests with competing solutions and to take part in a proof-of-concept that GMTFO was planning. Based on its performance Groupe Média TFO selected Zero Density’s Reality.

