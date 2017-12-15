Aktuelle News & Schlagzeilen
Upgrade-Aktion von AED Group und Barco
Nach einer gemeinsamen Trade-in-Aktion der AED Group und Barco im 4K-Segment bieten die beiden Unternehmen nun das Upgrade einer S3-4K Jr auf eine S3-4K an. Dieses Upgrade der Event-Master-Modelle wird von der AED Group und Barco mit einer Gutschrift in Höhe von 2.000 Euro unterstützt. Das Angebot gilt noch bis zum 15. Dezember 2017.
