Sonic Bloom festival features Elation ACL and Platinum fixtures

This year’s edition of Sonic Bloom, an EDM festival held at Hummingbird Ranch in the surroundings of Colorado's Spanish Peaks, ran June 15-18. Denver-based Nexus Productions has been working the festival for the past four years and this year served as the main stage lighting vendor (Bloom Stage) for the first time, supplying all trussing, lighting, motors, distros and more.

Nexus Productions owner Chuck Williams used Elation’s continuously rotating ACL 360 Bar LED moving bar effects together with Platinum Beam 5R beam lights to create the visual atmosphere. The ACL 360 Bars were the lead component to the main stage design. “With our circle truss hanging as a ‘halo’, the ACLs covered the whole ring,” says Williams. “We found the magic number for our 20' circle was 24 units evenly spread.”

According to Williams, the Platinum 5R Beams were his “main guns” in the rig with 24 fixtures all in the air. Twelve fixtures were mounted in-between each of the ACL Bars on the halo truss with the remaining 12 on a stage right/left raked truss.

(Photos: Seth Watrous/Shutterfinger)

