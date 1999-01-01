S+H supports National Eisteddfod of Wales





S+H Technical Support provided substantial quantities of its LED starcloth product to production designer Sid Scott of Scott Callaghan Art Production for the 2017 National Eisteddfod of Wales. The 9-day event was staged in a large field near Bodedern on Ynys Môn (the Isle of Anglesey), around 8 miles from Caergybi (Holyhead) and approximately 20 miles from Bangor on mainland Wales.

The main entertainment hub on site was the Pafiliwn, a 40 metre deep 1800 capacity pavilion built by Neptunus Structures, which was new in 2016, and once again utilized throughout the Eisteddfod for a diverse mix of entertainment, from a Sunday service to rock concerts, stand-up comedy, etc. in the evenings as well as a variety of competitions - dance, poetry, music, etc. - during the daytime.

Sid Scott created the Pafiliwn production design in close collaboration with lighting director Nigel Catmur, Eisteddfod producer Medwyn Parri and Huw Aled Jones, the Eisteddfod’s head of technical operations.

Having used the Neptunus structure for the first time last year, the team wanted to make several enhancements to the presentation space this year. The LED starcloth wrap ran 120 metres down both sides of the structure and behind the audience, and also around two sets of 15 metre wide stage wings - stage left and stage right. S+H also provided drapes for a blacked-out backstage area on both sides.

The ‘wrap’ elements were all rigged from the structure by S+H’s crew, using a combination of tensioned drift wires and slug-slider fittings for attachment by the crew who utilized 7 metre high scissor platforms.

Further runs of starcloth were rigged behind a series of LED screens and columns which Nigel Catmur integrated into the visual design for this year, and these were rigged from an ELP ground support rig that provided lighting and video positions around and above the stage. The DMX-controlled starcloths were all controlled via Catmur’s Roadhog 4 lighting console.

Sid Scott has been involved with the Eisteddfod for several years, however this was the second time he designed the main Pafiliwn venue. Additionally this year, he designed the Literature & Poetry Pafiliwn (Pabell Len). S+H also draped this out with blacks to create a theatre/studio space, with Scott’s set at the one end. He also designed the Welsh Learner’s Marquee - the Maes D.

Scott and his scenic team also worked closely with Tony Thomas, construction manager for the Eisteddfod, Kevin Richmond of Get Set Scenery and Sion Tomos of Cainc construction and their crews, all of whom assisted in building and producing scenery for this Eisteddfod.

(Photos: Sid Scott)

