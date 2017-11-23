Aktuelle News & Schlagzeilen
Nominierungen für die diesjährigen FAMAB Awards
Am 23. November 2017 findet im Forum Ludwigsburg die Preisverleihung der FAMAB Awards 2017 statt. Es folgt eine Übersicht über die Nominierten:
Bereich „Architecture”
Best Stand S
Projekt: Atelier Damböck - EuroShop 2017
Einreicher: Atelier Damböck Messebau GmbH
Projekt: Experience Co-Evolution
Einreicher: Mutabor Management GmbH
Projekt: PPM Euroshop 2017
Einreicher: PPM GmbH
Best Stand M
Projekt: Impress Interzum 2017
Einreicher: Impress Surfaces GmbH
Projekt: Fassade an Europaletten-Stapel
Einreicher: Miks GmbH
Projekt: Lights off - Spots on!
Einreicher: Studio Bachmannkern GmbH
Projekt: Trevira City - the place to be. Messestand Trevira
Einreicher: Raumkontor Innenarchitektur
Best Stand L
Projekt: Opel Paris Motor Show 2016
Einreicher: Vitamin E - Gesellschaft für Kommunikation mbH
Projekt: Urban Loft - Siemens auf der IFA 2016
Einreicher: Schmidhuber/Blackspace
Projekt: Audi Digitization
Einreicher: Schmidhuber/Mutabor
Projekt: Schüco, BAU 2017
Einreicher: D’art Design Gruppe GmbH
Best Brand Architecture
Projekt: Kärcher Experience Center
Einreicher: Milla & Partner
Projekt: Axor Markenwelt
Einreicher: Atelier Türke Messedesign GmbH
Projekt: Galaxy Studio
Einreicher: Cheil Germany GmbH
Best Thematic Exhibition
Projekt: Gottardo 2016. Partnerauftritt ABB.
Einreicher: Standing Ovation GmbH
Projekt: Erste Financial Life Park - FLiP
Einreicher: Jangled Nerves GmbH
Projekt: Airbus Showroom
Einreicher: VRPE Team GmbH
Projekt: Expo 2017 Deutscher Pavillon
Einreicher: Insglück Gesellschaft für Markeninszenierung mbH
Best Store Concept
Projekt: Würth Family Store
Einreicher: D’art Design Gruppe GmbH
Bereich „ Event”
Best Corporate Event
Projekt: YouTube Festival 2016
Einreicher: Insglück Gesellschaft für Markeninszenierung mbH
Projekt: Markteinführung Mercedes-Benz Tourismo
Einreicher: Change Communication GmbH
Best Employee Event
Projekt: Global Training Experience Smart Electric Drive 2017
Einreicher: Stagg & Friends GmbH
Projekt: Sledge Trophy 2017
Einreicher: Gruber & Ianeselli GmbH
Projekt: Was? Das geht? Land
Einreicher: Full Moon Event GmbH
Projekt: European Commercial Meeting
Einreicher: Trendhouse Event Marketing GmbH
Best Public/Consumer Event
Projekt: Smart Electric Symphony
Einreicher: BBDO Live
Projekt: Expo 2017 Deutscher Pavillon
Einreicher: Insglück Gesellschaft für Markeninszenierung mbH
Projekt: Jägermeister JägerCampus
Einreicher: Mast-Jägermeister SE in Kooperation mit 0711 Livecom GmbH
Best Celebration
Projekt: Sacre del Gottardo, Eröffnung Gotthard Basistunnel
Einreicher: Winkler Multi Media Events AG
Projekt: Das goldene Lenkrad 2016
Einreicher: Pace Paparazzi Catering & Event GmbH
Best Charity/Social/Cultural Event
Keine Auszeichnung
Best Ambient/Guerilla/Buzz Event
Projekt: Demo Orange. Featured Editions. Initiative Textile Räume (ITR)
Einreicher: Raumkontor Innenarchitektur
Projekt: 3M Earworm Billboards
Einreicher: Cheil Germany GmbH
Bereich „Cross“
Best Integrated Brand Campaign
Projekt: Fraunhofer Jahrestagung 2017 extended
Einreicher: Onliveline GmbH - Büro für Konzeption & Inszenierung
Projekt: Berlinale 2017
Einreicher: PlanWerkstatt GmbH
Best Live PR
Projekt: Maybelline New York Hot Trends Xhibition 2017
Einreicher: Marbet - Marion & Bettina Würth GmbH & Co. KG
Best Interactive Installation
Projekt: Digital Forest
Einreicher: Live Lab AG mit Projektil Medialabel
Projekt: Expo 2017 Deutscher Pavillon
Einreicher: Insglück Gesellschaft für Markeninszenierung mbH
Bereich „Crafts”
Best Technics/Media
Projekt: Light Strings
Einreicher: KMS Blackspace GmbH
Best Construction
Projekt: Edy
Einreicher: Aroma Productions AG
Best Catering
Keine Auszeichnung
Bereich „Special”
Best Sustainable Process
Keine Auszeichnung
