Nominierungen für die diesjährigen FAMAB Awards

Am 23. November 2017 findet im Forum Ludwigsburg die Preisverleihung der FAMAB Awards 2017 statt. Es folgt eine Übersicht über die Nominierten:

 

Bereich „Architecture”

 

Best Stand S

Projekt: Atelier Damböck - EuroShop 2017

Einreicher: Atelier Damböck Messebau GmbH

 

Projekt: Experience Co-Evolution

Einreicher: Mutabor Management GmbH

 

Projekt: PPM Euroshop 2017

Einreicher: PPM GmbH

 

Best Stand M

Projekt: Impress Interzum 2017

Einreicher: Impress Surfaces GmbH

 

Projekt: Fassade an Europaletten-Stapel

Einreicher: Miks GmbH

 

Projekt: Lights off - Spots on!

Einreicher: Studio Bachmannkern GmbH

 

Projekt: Trevira City - the place to be. Messestand Trevira

Einreicher: Raumkontor Innenarchitektur

 

Best Stand L

Projekt: Opel Paris Motor Show 2016

Einreicher: Vitamin E - Gesellschaft für Kommunikation mbH

 

Projekt: Urban Loft - Siemens auf der IFA 2016

Einreicher: Schmidhuber/Blackspace

 

Projekt: Audi Digitization

Einreicher: Schmidhuber/Mutabor

 

Projekt: Schüco, BAU 2017

Einreicher: D’art Design Gruppe GmbH

 

Best Brand Architecture

Projekt: Kärcher Experience Center

Einreicher: Milla & Partner

 

Projekt: Axor Markenwelt

Einreicher: Atelier Türke Messedesign GmbH

 

Projekt: Galaxy Studio

Einreicher: Cheil Germany GmbH

 

Best Thematic Exhibition

Projekt: Gottardo 2016. Partnerauftritt ABB.

Einreicher: Standing Ovation GmbH

 

Projekt: Erste Financial Life Park - FLiP

Einreicher: Jangled Nerves GmbH

 

Projekt: Airbus Showroom

Einreicher: VRPE Team GmbH

 

Projekt: Expo 2017 Deutscher Pavillon

Einreicher: Insglück Gesellschaft für Markeninszenierung mbH

 

Best Store Concept

Projekt: Würth Family Store

Einreicher: D’art Design Gruppe GmbH

 

 

Bereich „ Event”

 

Best Corporate Event

Projekt: YouTube Festival 2016

Einreicher: Insglück Gesellschaft für Markeninszenierung mbH

 

Projekt: Markteinführung Mercedes-Benz Tourismo

Einreicher: Change Communication GmbH

 

Best Employee Event

Projekt: Global Training Experience Smart Electric Drive 2017

Einreicher: Stagg & Friends GmbH

 

Projekt: Sledge Trophy 2017

Einreicher: Gruber & Ianeselli GmbH

 

Projekt: Was? Das geht? Land

Einreicher: Full Moon Event GmbH

 

Projekt: European Commercial Meeting

Einreicher: Trendhouse Event Marketing GmbH

           

Best Public/Consumer Event

Projekt: Smart Electric Symphony

Einreicher: BBDO Live

 

Projekt: Expo 2017 Deutscher Pavillon

Einreicher: Insglück Gesellschaft für Markeninszenierung mbH

 

Projekt: Jägermeister JägerCampus

Einreicher: Mast-Jägermeister SE in Kooperation mit 0711 Livecom GmbH

 

Best Celebration

Projekt: Sacre del Gottardo, Eröffnung Gotthard Basistunnel

Einreicher: Winkler Multi Media Events AG

 

Projekt: Das goldene Lenkrad 2016

Einreicher: Pace Paparazzi Catering & Event GmbH

 

Best Charity/Social/Cultural Event

Keine Auszeichnung

 

Best Ambient/Guerilla/Buzz Event

Projekt: Demo Orange. Featured Editions. Initiative Textile Räume (ITR)

Einreicher: Raumkontor Innenarchitektur

 

Projekt: 3M Earworm Billboards

Einreicher: Cheil Germany GmbH

 

 

 

Bereich „Cross“

 

Best Integrated Brand Campaign

Projekt: Fraunhofer Jahrestagung 2017 extended

Einreicher: Onliveline GmbH - Büro für Konzeption & Inszenierung

 

Projekt: Berlinale 2017

Einreicher: PlanWerkstatt GmbH

           

Best Live PR

Projekt: Maybelline New York Hot Trends Xhibition 2017

Einreicher: Marbet - Marion & Bettina Würth GmbH & Co. KG

 

Best Interactive Installation

Projekt: Digital Forest

Einreicher: Live Lab AG mit Projektil Medialabel

 

Projekt: Expo 2017 Deutscher Pavillon

Einreicher: Insglück Gesellschaft für Markeninszenierung mbH

 

 

 

Bereich „Crafts”

 

Best Technics/Media

Projekt: Light Strings

Einreicher: KMS Blackspace GmbH

 

Best Construction

Projekt: Edy

Einreicher: Aroma Productions AG

 

Best Catering

Keine Auszeichnung

 

 

 

Bereich „Special”

 

Best Sustainable Process

Keine Auszeichnung

 

www.famab.de

