Nominierungen für die diesjährigen FAMAB Awards

Am 23. November 2017 findet im Forum Ludwigsburg die Preisverleihung der FAMAB Awards 2017 statt. Es folgt eine Übersicht über die Nominierten:

Bereich „Architecture”

Best Stand S

Projekt: Atelier Damböck - EuroShop 2017

Einreicher: Atelier Damböck Messebau GmbH

Projekt: Experience Co-Evolution

Einreicher: Mutabor Management GmbH

Projekt: PPM Euroshop 2017

Einreicher: PPM GmbH

Best Stand M

Projekt: Impress Interzum 2017

Einreicher: Impress Surfaces GmbH

Projekt: Fassade an Europaletten-Stapel

Einreicher: Miks GmbH

Projekt: Lights off - Spots on!

Einreicher: Studio Bachmannkern GmbH

Projekt: Trevira City - the place to be. Messestand Trevira

Einreicher: Raumkontor Innenarchitektur

Best Stand L

Projekt: Opel Paris Motor Show 2016

Einreicher: Vitamin E - Gesellschaft für Kommunikation mbH

Projekt: Urban Loft - Siemens auf der IFA 2016

Einreicher: Schmidhuber/Blackspace

Projekt: Audi Digitization

Einreicher: Schmidhuber/Mutabor

Projekt: Schüco, BAU 2017

Einreicher: D’art Design Gruppe GmbH

Best Brand Architecture

Projekt: Kärcher Experience Center

Einreicher: Milla & Partner

Projekt: Axor Markenwelt

Einreicher: Atelier Türke Messedesign GmbH

Projekt: Galaxy Studio

Einreicher: Cheil Germany GmbH

Best Thematic Exhibition

Projekt: Gottardo 2016. Partnerauftritt ABB.

Einreicher: Standing Ovation GmbH

Projekt: Erste Financial Life Park - FLiP

Einreicher: Jangled Nerves GmbH

Projekt: Airbus Showroom

Einreicher: VRPE Team GmbH

Projekt: Expo 2017 Deutscher Pavillon

Einreicher: Insglück Gesellschaft für Markeninszenierung mbH

Best Store Concept

Projekt: Würth Family Store

Einreicher: D’art Design Gruppe GmbH

Bereich „ Event”

Best Corporate Event

Projekt: YouTube Festival 2016

Einreicher: Insglück Gesellschaft für Markeninszenierung mbH

Projekt: Markteinführung Mercedes-Benz Tourismo

Einreicher: Change Communication GmbH

Best Employee Event

Projekt: Global Training Experience Smart Electric Drive 2017

Einreicher: Stagg & Friends GmbH

Projekt: Sledge Trophy 2017

Einreicher: Gruber & Ianeselli GmbH

Projekt: Was? Das geht? Land

Einreicher: Full Moon Event GmbH

Projekt: European Commercial Meeting

Einreicher: Trendhouse Event Marketing GmbH

Best Public/Consumer Event

Projekt: Smart Electric Symphony

Einreicher: BBDO Live

Projekt: Expo 2017 Deutscher Pavillon

Einreicher: Insglück Gesellschaft für Markeninszenierung mbH

Projekt: Jägermeister JägerCampus

Einreicher: Mast-Jägermeister SE in Kooperation mit 0711 Livecom GmbH

Best Celebration

Projekt: Sacre del Gottardo, Eröffnung Gotthard Basistunnel

Einreicher: Winkler Multi Media Events AG

Projekt: Das goldene Lenkrad 2016

Einreicher: Pace Paparazzi Catering & Event GmbH

Best Charity/Social/Cultural Event

Keine Auszeichnung

Best Ambient/Guerilla/Buzz Event

Projekt: Demo Orange. Featured Editions. Initiative Textile Räume (ITR)

Einreicher: Raumkontor Innenarchitektur

Projekt: 3M Earworm Billboards

Einreicher: Cheil Germany GmbH

Bereich „Cross“

Best Integrated Brand Campaign

Projekt: Fraunhofer Jahrestagung 2017 extended

Einreicher: Onliveline GmbH - Büro für Konzeption & Inszenierung

Projekt: Berlinale 2017

Einreicher: PlanWerkstatt GmbH

Best Live PR

Projekt: Maybelline New York Hot Trends Xhibition 2017

Einreicher: Marbet - Marion & Bettina Würth GmbH & Co. KG

Best Interactive Installation

Projekt: Digital Forest

Einreicher: Live Lab AG mit Projektil Medialabel

Projekt: Expo 2017 Deutscher Pavillon

Einreicher: Insglück Gesellschaft für Markeninszenierung mbH

Bereich „Crafts”

Best Technics/Media

Projekt: Light Strings

Einreicher: KMS Blackspace GmbH

Best Construction

Projekt: Edy

Einreicher: Aroma Productions AG

Best Catering

Keine Auszeichnung

Bereich „Special”

Best Sustainable Process

Keine Auszeichnung

www.famab.de