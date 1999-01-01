Nashville’s Plaza Mariachi lit by Elation





Plaza Mariachi is a Latin culture destination in Nashville, Tennessee. Formerly a supermarket, the 60,000-square-foot space was converted to the themed, multi-use facility it is today with art, music, entertainment, food and retail all under one roof.

Decorated as an outdoor Mexican town square, with traditional marketplace “streets” and ornate storefronts, independent lighting design company Ardee Design Group (ADG) of Nashville was contacted to relight the space and chose to use Elation Professional dynamic ellipsoidal, Par and moving lights to do it.

The facades have been lit using Elation’s WW Profile warm-white ellipsoidal spot fixture. “We used the WW Profiles to project natural light onto the facades and textured the buildings with leaf breakup patterns and dichroic filters to have the facades come to life,” says Richard Davis, President and Senior Designer at ADG.

Also used to light the storefront facades, as well as several fountains, are Elation SixPar 100 and SixPar 200 LED color changers with barndoor kits, the 200 version used to light larger facades. “The SixPars add festivity to the space,” Davis comments. “We can theme the entire plaza for a certain occasion, for example Cinco de Mayo, Halloween or Christmas, and can go from white light to festive color at the push of a button.”

While guests browse the storefronts, live music fills a common area with food court and performance stage. Each night sees a variety of entertainment from Latin bands to big screen viewing parties to special events. An LED video wall is installed on stage, with accompanying lighting rig of Elation Platinum Spot LED II and Rayzor Q12 LED moving head luminaires.

An Elation-distributed HedgeHog 4 lighting console controls the lighting on stage. Networked into a master ETC Paradigm controller, the HedgeHog console was structured on an Ethernet network, which enables it to be moved anywhere in the venue.

www.elationlighting.com