Hyperactive Audiotechnik übernimmt EU-Vertrieb für Tectonic Audio Labs

Hyperactive Audiotechnik hat exklusiv den EU-Vertrieb für Tectonic Audio Labs übernommen. Tectonic Audio Labs ist die Pro-Audio-Division von Tectonic aus Woodinville, Washington, USA.

 

www.hyperactive.de

www.tectonicaudiolabs.com

