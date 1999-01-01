Granger Community Church upgrades to Lawo AoIP system





Granger Community Church has selected Lawo audio consoles and AoIP network solution to upgrade the audio system at their main worship center in Granger, Indiana. The facility regularly hosts 3,000 people on a given weekend with full band, singers, worship leaders and audio playback elements and broadcast feeds all handled by the main audio system with separate consoles for FOH and monitors interconnected and able to share all I/O between them.

The newly installed system features a 48-fader Lawo mc²56 console handling front of house and broadcast mix duties, with a 40-fader Lawo mc²36 console for monitors. Both consoles can independently access and control all sources over an IP-network created by fiber connections to a Lawo Nova37 router.

Several Lawo stageboxes are also connected to the Nova37 IP router, including two Compact I/O’s and a Dallis frame, as well as an A-Digital8 located in the main audio rack for handling discreet AES digital signals.

The mc²56 is capable of a maximum of 888 fully configured DSP channels with 144 summing buses and 8,192 x 8,192 mono-channel matrix capacity. The mc²36 console handles monitor mix duties and includes up to 192 DSP channels with its own internal 512 x 512 router and all the same features and functionality offered on the mc²56.

Lawo’s modular Dallis stagebox frame provides 72 inputs and 48 outputs for stage I/O and each compact I/O offers 32 mic/line inputs, 32 line outputs, 8 AES3 I/O (stereo pairs) and 8 GPIO. One is located on the drum riser and one is in the broadcast booth.

www.lawo.com