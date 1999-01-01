Aktuelle News & Schlagzeilen
Gahrens + Battermann nimmt Infiled s1.8 in Mietpark auf
Neue Infiled s1.8-LED-Module sind ab sofort im Mietpark von Gahrens + Battermann (G+B) verfügbar. Mit der Erweiterung des LED-Produktportfolios um die Infiled s1.8 bietet G+B seinen Kunden somit die Nutzung von LED-Displays im Nahbereich.
Mit einer Pixeldichte von 302.311 Pixel pro m² und einem Pixelpitch von 1,8 mm in Kombination mit einer Helligkeit von 800 nit und einer perfekten Betrachtungsentfernung von 1,8 Meter bis 2 Meter ist die Infiled s1.8 vor allem für den Indoor-Nahbereich geeignet.
