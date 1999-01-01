Elation offers DiGidot C4

Elation Professional offers the DiGidot C4, a small and powerful LED controller and pixel tape driver that has use in all kinds of applications. The DiGidot C4 is an in-house development of DiGidot, based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. It works as a pixel controller, ArtNet node, show recorder and trigger device and can work standalone for smaller setups or collaborate in larger networks with third-party devices. One device can drive more than 6000 single LEDs.

Whereas users previously needed one or more ArtNet to DMX nodes in combination with a large number of DMX to SPI decoders to control a large number of LED pixel lights, the DiGidot C4 driver allows for easier configuration by daisy chaining through a built-in Ethernet switch. A built-in show recorder records up to 8 DMX universes. The DiGidot C4 works with a variety of protocols. An intuitive app and web-based user interface make for convenient operation.

www.elationlighting.com