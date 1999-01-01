Elation and SLD Mediatec create pre-game show for German ice hockey team

The Thomas Sabo Ice Tigers are located in Nuremberg, Germany, and play in the country's premier ice hockey league, the Deutsche Eishockey Liga. Elation dealer and entertainment technology solutions provider SLD Mediatec GmbH, also based in Nuremberg, has partnered with the team for the past seven years.

For the 2017/2018 season, SLD Mediatec’s head of lighting and rigging, Sebastian Groß, wanted to create something special for the multisensory show that accompanies player introductions and chose 8 Platinum 1200 Wash, 4 Platinum FLX and 12 Platinum Beam 5R Extreme for the job.

For the pre-game light show the Ice Tigers’ logo is illuminated in white light while the rink is awash in colors representing the team’s corporate design. Splayed beams of light represent the players on the ice.

A multisensory video presents the concept “The ice rink belongs to the Ice Tigers” as the player introduction sequence presents each individual player. The lights work with smoke and haze effects and the entire introduction show is accompanied by music.

“With the hybrid FLX fixtures we have the option to use it as a beam light for sweeps of beams on the ice or as a spot,” says SLD Mediatec’s Daniel Danzer. “We can use the frost as well if we want to use it more as a wash light to get more color saturation on the ice.”

(Photos: Steffen Riese)

www.elationlighting.com