News:

Aktuelle News & Schlagzeilen

BTL Veranstaltungstechnik erweitert Materialbestand

BTL Veranstaltungstechnik erweitert Materialbestand

Die BTL Veranstaltungstechnik GmbH mit Niederlassungen in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt, Hannover, München und im polnischen Poznan hat in diesem Jahr in 100 Stück Stagemaker SR1-Motoren investiert.

 

BTL entschied sich für das Modell SR1 124 M1 D8+ mit 125 Kilogramm Traglast und 20 Metern Hubhöhe. Mit 10,4 Kilogramm Gewicht handelt es sich hierbei um den leichtesten Vertreter der SR-Reihe.

 

www.castinfo.de

SCHLAGZEILEN

news archiv

suche

FOOTNOTE: Select the news type you require in the red band above; this will enable you to see the current news stories from that section

© 1999 - 2017 Entertainment Technology Press Limited News Stories

Entertainment Technology Press

realnet - websites that perform