BTL Veranstaltungstechnik erweitert Materialbestand

Die BTL Veranstaltungstechnik GmbH mit Niederlassungen in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt, Hannover, München und im polnischen Poznan hat in diesem Jahr in 100 Stück Stagemaker SR1-Motoren investiert.

BTL entschied sich für das Modell SR1 124 M1 D8+ mit 125 Kilogramm Traglast und 20 Metern Hubhöhe. Mit 10,4 Kilogramm Gewicht handelt es sich hierbei um den leichtesten Vertreter der SR-Reihe.

