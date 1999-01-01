Adlib supports ‘Nashville - In Concert’ UK tour





Adlib was chosen by the production team from the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee, to supply lighting, audio and crew to this year’s UK arena tour by the stars of the CMT musical drama TV show ‘Nashville’. Tony Stephens was the tour manager, Betsega Bekele was the tour director.

Adlib’s Phil Stoker masterminded the audio elements, designing and specifying an L-Acoustics K2/Kara rig. Nashville’s engineers John Dauphinee (FOH) and Mark Richards (monitors) worked alongside Adlib’s Mezei Marci, Martin O’Grady and Antonio Calvi on the road.

Lighting was looked after by Charlie Rushton, with a design created by Adlib’s in-house team to a brief received from Nashville touring producer Steve Buchanan and their show caller Ken McGriff, both of whom were on the road with the show.

The main PA hangs - in their largest configuration - were 14 x K2 loudspeakers with 12 x Karas for the side hangs, supplied with all necessary rigging, complimented by 16 x ground stacked KS28 subs, plus some Kara and Arcs for infill and lip-fills.

The FOH console was an Avid Profile, picked by John Dauphinee, and the Yamaha CL5 on monitors was chosen by Mark Richards. The processing was taken care of by a standard Adlib Lake rack loaded with two LM 44s, two LM 26s in conjunction with the L-Acoustics Network Manager which controlled the LA12X amps.

Adlib also supplied a 16-way Shure IEM system and 12 x D&B M2 wedge monitors plus a full mics-and-stands package. The mics included an assortment of Shure, AKG, Sennheiser, Beyerdynamic, AKG and Audix products.

After the initial creative brief that it should resemble a large TV-style set with two side IMAG screens, Adlib introduced some basic touring elements with three LX trusses overhead and a drapes truss upstage to hang the Nashville backdrop.

The moving lights comprised 21 x Martin MAC Viper profiles, 12 on the front truss for key lighting, with five on the mid and six on the back for specials and effects. These were enhanced with 16 x Mac Viper Washes, five on the front and back and six on the mid truss.

Six Chauvet Strike Four LED ‘blinders’ completed the downstage truss. The stage was finished off with 20 x Chauvet Colorado Batten 72 Tour LED Battens to light the Nashville backdrop and focal point of the stage.

The GrandMA2 full size console was run by Tom Webber, with a PC system as a backup. Webber was joined by Jeff Bond on the lighting crew to complete the Lighting team alongside Charlie Rushton. The desk was set up and programmed to be flexible. Tom Webber worked closely with Ken McGriff to adapt the show each day as the set varied from show to show. McGriff called the show and follow spots, while Webber took care of the lighting operation.

Adlib supplied a Green-Go wireless/wired combination comms system, running wireless out to the two Robert Juliat Merlin FOH follow spots. They had a show ring set up for all to hear and a dedicated channel for Ken McGriff and the follow spot ops - so the rest of the crew didn’t have to hear the spot cues. The video crew’s separate comms system could also be patched into the master Green-Go system, connecting all the technical departments.

(Photos: Shirlaine Forrest)

