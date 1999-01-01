Yamaha TF3 installed at Rotterdam’s Seventh Day Adventist church





The Seventh Day Adventist church in Rotterdam, Netherlands, has five voluntary sound engineers who, between them, cover the services. All have day jobs, with sound regarded as a serious hobby. “I love doing sound for the church,” says Raymond Nojodikromo, whose full-time job is in removals and furniture building. “We are all amateurs and still learning the craft of sound engineering.”

For the past 15 years the church used an analogue audio mixer. Last autumn, the decision was taken to upgrade to a digital console, which would allow settings for different services and engineers to be stored and instantly recalled. “We contacted Elburg-based De Grooth Audio Service for a demo of Yamaha’s TF series,” says Nojodikromo. “Everyone understood the basic functionality very quickly, so it was an easy decision for us to invest in a TF3.”

Installing the TF3 was simply a case of replacing the existing analogue mixer, plugging the analogue i/o into the Yamaha console’s rear panel. “The worship band usually comprises piano, percussion, bass guitar and two vocal microphones. We also use a lectern microphone and play background music before and after services,” says Nojodikromo. “The PA is an L-R system with subs, plus there are two wedge monitors.”

www.yamahaproaudio.com