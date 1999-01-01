WildPitch Music Hall selects DAS Audio system

Atlanta, Georgia’s new club, The WildPitch Music Hall, represents DAS Audio’s first permanent U.S. installation of its recently introduced SoundForce Series loudspeakers. Global Audio Systems of NY, NY, was the AV design-build firm contracted to handle the installation of the loudspeaker system, with local support from Platinum Sound Atlanta. Owner Jason Ojeda ultimately installed a system consisting of several models from the SoundForce Series line.

“The room at WildPitch is rather long and narrow, so we went with two flown SF-20A cabinets per side, which couple together in a short throw line array configuration,” Ojeda explains. “We also placed two SF-10 enclosures - positioned left and right - on the opposite side of the room to serve as a backfill/delay setup. To make certain we had enough LF support for the preferred music format, we deployed two SF-30A powered subwoofers, ground stacked left and right of the main dance floor.”

The Global Audio Systems team also positioned an SF-10A enclosure in the center of room and one SF-1521A subwoofer along the right side in the room’s mid-point. Rounding out the setup, Ojeda used two SF-10A enclosures (flown one each per the left/right sides) plus a DAS Audio Vantec 18A powered subwoofer (positioned on the floor) for the DJ booth. Signal processing tasks are handled by a DAS DSP-4080 stereo/mono processor for the main system and the DJ booth along with a DSP-226 stereo/mono processor for the fills.

