Teracue shows new products at ISE 2017

Teracue GmbH, a manufacturer of IPTV and IP video systems, shows new products for the IP workflow at the upcoming ISE in Amsterdam, including: Icue Grid (flexible multi-room IP Video presenter and Video Wall); ENC-400 (multi-purpose H.264 stream encoder); ENC-400-HDSDI or HDMI H.264 Dual Input Encoder; MC-Route (smart IP Video router and matrix switcher); Teracue can be visited at ISE 2017 (7-10 February) on stand 2.A42.

www.teracue.com